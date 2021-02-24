IND v ENG IND V ENG IND vs ENG: Root made 'honest mistake' over departure comments, says Moeen Ali Ali was part of the team that lost the second Test against India in Chennai last week, but left the team post that game and returned home. Reuters 24 February, 2021 13:36 IST Ali will not be a part of the remaining two Tests against India at Ahmedabad- REUTERS Reuters 24 February, 2021 13:36 IST England all-rounder Moeen Ali said skipper Joe Root had made an "honest mistake" by saying the spinner had chosen to return home midway through the India test series."I know him really well and it was an honest mistake. It was pretty much sorted straight away."I think some people can make it a bigger thing than it is," Moeen told Sky Sports. Follow India vs England, 3rd Test, Day and Night Test Day 1 Live ScoreCoach Chris Silverwood apologised for the confusion surrounding his departure last week, saying selectors had decided beforehand Moeen would be granted leave before the final two tests to escape life in the bio-secure bubble as part of their rotation policy.Moeen took eight wickets and scored 49 runs in the second test in Chennai which India won by 317 runs to level the four-match series 1-1. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.