India vs Ireland LIVE, 2nd T20I: Playing XI, Toss, Dream11 prediction, streaming news, IND vs IRE squads, weather info

Hardik Pandya-led team India will take on Ireland in the second T20I of the two-match series at The Village in Dublin on Tueday.



IND vs IRE Head to Head

Span: 2009-2022 Matches: 4 Won: India - 4 Highest score (IND) vs IRE: 213/4 (The Village, 2018) Lowest score (IND) vs IRE: 208/5 (The Village, 2018) Highest score (IRE) vs IND: 132/9 (The Village, 2018) Lowest score (IRE) vs IND: 70 (The Village, 2018)



India vs Ireland PREDICTED XI

India Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad/Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal

Ireland Predicted XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor Olphert

INDIA VS IRELAND WEATHER UPDATES The match is schedule to start at 4:30pm Irish Time (9:00pm IST). Heavy rain spells are predicted in the morning between 7am and 2pm local time.



IND vs IRE DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper – Dinesh Karthik, Sanju Samson Batters – Paul Stirling, Ishan Kishan (vc), Deepak Hooda, Harry Tector All-rounders – Hardik Pandya (c), George Dockrell Bowlers – Craig Young, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik Team Composition: IRE 5:6 IND Credits left: 1.0



IND vs IRE SQUADS

India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert

WHERE TO WATCH IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I LIVE?

The second T20I between India and Ireland will be aired live on the Sony Six at 9:00 pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.