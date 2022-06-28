Cricket Cricket India vs Ireland LIVE, 2nd T20I: Playing XI, Toss, Dream11 prediction, streaming news, IND vs IRE squads, weather info IND vs IRE LIVE, 2nd T20I: Here are the Dream11 fantasy prediction, toss update, streaming information and the squads as India takes on Ireland in Dublin on Tuesday. Team Sportstar DUBLIN 28 June, 2022 10:55 IST India takes on Ireland in the second T20I in Malahide on Tuesday. - AFP Team Sportstar DUBLIN 28 June, 2022 10:55 IST Hardik Pandya-led team India will take on Ireland in the second T20I of the two-match series at The Village in Dublin on Tueday.IND vs IRE Head to HeadSpan: 2009-2022Matches: 4Won: India - 4Highest score (IND) vs IRE: 213/4 (The Village, 2018)Lowest score (IND) vs IRE: 208/5 (The Village, 2018)Highest score (IRE) vs IND: 132/9 (The Village, 2018)Lowest score (IRE) vs IND: 70 (The Village, 2018)India vs Ireland PREDICTED XIIndia Predicted XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad/Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan/Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra ChahalIreland Predicted XI: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Joshua Little, Conor OlphertINDIA VS IRELAND WEATHER UPDATES The match is schedule to start at 4:30pm Irish Time (9:00pm IST). Heavy rain spells are predicted in the morning between 7am and 2pm local time.RELATED Hardik Pandya: Going to follow culture set by Dravid, Rohit ahead of T20 World Cup India vs Ireland: Sanju Samson to Dinesh Karthik - five players to watch out for in the T20Is India vs Ireland, T20Is: Schedule, Where to watch, timing, key stats, full squads, venue IND vs IRE DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper – Dinesh Karthik, Sanju SamsonBatters – Paul Stirling, Ishan Kishan (vc), Deepak Hooda, Harry TectorAll-rounders – Hardik Pandya (c), George DockrellBowlers – Craig Young, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran MalikTeam Composition: IRE 5:6 IND Credits left: 1.0IND vs IRE SQUADSIndia Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran MalikIreland Squad: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Stephen Doheny, Conor OlphertWHERE TO WATCH IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I LIVE?The second T20I between India and Ireland will be aired live on the Sony Six at 9:00 pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Sony LIV. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :