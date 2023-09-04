India vs Nepal LIVE Pallekele weather updates, Asia Cup 2023: Will rain affect IND vs NEP match today?

India and Nepal will meet in the Asia Cup Group A fixture at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Monday.

The winner of the match will move into the Super 4 stage from Group A alongside Pakistan. India currently has one point from its previous fixture while Nepal lost its opening game against Pakistan.

There’s an ominous threat looming over the event – the possibility of rain. The weather report has raised concerns, leaving fans and players anxiously keeping an eye on the skies.

There is an 89 per cent chance of rain in the morning and a 68 per cent chance of rain in the evening in Pallekele on Monday, according to the meteorological department and multiple weather forecast websites.

Pallekele Weather Updates - September 4

Chances of rain

Time (IST) 07:00 AM 10:00 AM 1:00 PM 03:00 PM 07:00 PM Chances of rain 50% 60% 50% 50% 40%

What happens if India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match is washed out today?

India and Nepal will share a point each if their Asia Cup 2023 match in Pallekele is washed out on Monday. India will thereby qualify for the Super Fours stage alongside Pakistan while Nepal will be eliminated from the tournament.

Squads

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Md. Shami, Md. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

NEPAL: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh(w), Rohit Paudel(c), Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Gulsan Jha, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Kishore Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal

IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details

What time will the IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 match start?

The India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match will start at 3:00 PM IST on Saturday, September 4.

Where can I watch the IND vs NEP Asia Cup 2023 match today?

The India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network and will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.