Rahane, Jadeja, Ishant ruled out of second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai

India suffered major blows ahead of the second Test against New Zealand as Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma were ruled out of the fixture due to injury.

In a statement on Friday, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated that Rahane - who captained the team in the first Test in Kanpur - sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the first Test.

"Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. His progress will be closely monitored by the BCCI medical team," the statement read.

IND vs NZ: 2nd Test Live Blog

With this, Rahane's wait to play a Test at home gets prolonged.

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger during the final day of the first Test. The BCCI medical team will continue to monitor his progress.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised rest.