India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss at 9:00 AM IST; Predicted XI, Dream11 Fantasy Picks

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Test cricket's return to Mumbai after five years has been marred by incessant rains and the fear of COVID-19's Omicron variant. It has forced the organisers to allow just 25 per cent crowd in the stadium.

However, the Test is crucial as a win here would declare the series-winner and also take them up in the ICC World Test Championship points table.

Virat Kohli's return to the side after a short break augurs well for the host as it prepares to field the best XI. With more showers predicted, chances are high that play could be disrupted on the first day, thus making it more crucial for the teams to make a wise choice, in terms of picking the utility players.

New Zealand may add some spice with the inclusion of Neil Wagner, who had dismissed Gill and Rahane in the World Test Championship final in Southampton earlier in June.

The Kane Williamson-led side earned a draw in the first Test despite losing nine wickets, and that would certainly boost the Black Caps’ confidence ahead of the series-defining fixture.

-Shayan Acharya

FULL PREVIEW: IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Series, WTC points at stake amid rain threat

PREDICTED XI:

India: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor,Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk) (vc), Kyle Jamieson, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel.

DREAM11 PREDICTION:

Wicket-keeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson (vc), Umesh Yadav

Team composition: IND 7:4 NZ Credits left: 0.0

THE SQUADS: India: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav. New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, William Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young.

Where and when to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 Live?