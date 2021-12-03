Cricket India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 1: Toss at 9:00 AM IST; Predicted XI, Dream11 Fantasy Picks India vs New Zealand Live: Get the live cricket score updates between NZ vs IND 2nd test Day 1 and live streaming updates from Wankhede Stadium Mumbai. Team Sportstar MUMBAI Last Updated: 03 December, 2021 07:45 IST Groundsmen work on the pitch ahead of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. - PTI Team Sportstar MUMBAI Last Updated: 03 December, 2021 07:45 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.MATCH PREVIEW:Test cricket's return to Mumbai after five years has been marred by incessant rains and the fear of COVID-19's Omicron variant. It has forced the organisers to allow just 25 per cent crowd in the stadium.However, the Test is crucial as a win here would declare the series-winner and also take them up in the ICC World Test Championship points table.Virat Kohli's return to the side after a short break augurs well for the host as it prepares to field the best XI. With more showers predicted, chances are high that play could be disrupted on the first day, thus making it more crucial for the teams to make a wise choice, in terms of picking the utility players.New Zealand may add some spice with the inclusion of Neil Wagner, who had dismissed Gill and Rahane in the World Test Championship final in Southampton earlier in June.The Kane Williamson-led side earned a draw in the first Test despite losing nine wickets, and that would certainly boost the Black Caps’ confidence ahead of the series-defining fixture.-Shayan AcharyaFULL PREVIEW: IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Series, WTC points at stake amid rain threatPREDICTED XI:India: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor,Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk) (vc), Kyle Jamieson, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel.DREAM11 PREDICTION:Wicket-keeper: Wriddhiman SahaBatters: Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Tom Latham, Kane WilliamsonAll-rounders: Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Ravindra JadejaBowlers: Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson (vc), Umesh YadavTeam composition: IND 7:4 NZ Credits left: 0.0THE SQUADS:India: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav.New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, William Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young. Where and when to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 Live?IND vs NZ 2nd Test Day 1 will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 9:30 AM IST. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.