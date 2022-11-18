Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the first T20I between India and New Zealand from Wellington.
IND vs NZ T20 LIVE Score: Rain continues, Toss delayed in Wellington; Playing XI, where to watch India vs New Zealand today?
Moving into the night in Wellington, the rain continues and chances are slim even for a curtailed game.
We have exactly two hours at most from now to have a start.
It is always going to be tough to get up within a short span because of the scheduling these days. It’s only been a week since we came from Australia, but playing against a team like India is always exciting and definitely one that motivates. I don’t want to say it is easy (to be a spinner in NZ), because it is a difficult place to bowl. Unique place to bowl with the boundaries in different venues. I think it is down to communication, good to see we have formulated a partnership (about his bowling partnership with Mitchell Santner). If Mitch is going for a few less runs at one end and then I can attack from my end and vice versa. This is a very unique place to bowl (Sky Stadium, Wellington). Not much turn, short square boundaries compared to the straighter ones. Varying the line has been an important part of our planning as a spin bowling unit on this ground. Bowling the wide line when you need and try and get them to hit to the straighter boundary has been in our discussion for a long time and potentially got us a few wickets.
Live visuals show rain pelting down at the Sky Stadium. Not looking good for a start in the next hour.
A slight drizzle has taken over the stadium once again even as the players continue with the warm-ups.
Feeling good. I haven’t played for a month or so now since the tri-series. Trying to keep the body going through the World Cup and bowling some overs in the nets, hopefully I get a few games here against India. All the guys are doing specific stuff to make sure their bodies stay healthy throughout the season. Sometimes the fast bowlers are doing slightly different stuff in the gym.
The toss has officially been delayed but seems like we would have a start pretty soon.
Good news, folks. The fans begin to pack the stands as rain relents in Wellington. The players walk out for the warm-ups.
It was a weird accident that happened five or six years ago. I was playing football, and broke my ankle. I will never play football in my life! There are so many things to do other than just play football. I spent time at the NCA, as I worked on my shoulder after I injured it playing for Lancashire. I worked on my body and skills as well. Right now, I am very excited for this series. New Zealand is one of the most favourite countries for me... it’s great to be here.
The umpires have walked out to the outfield for an inpection. Hopefully, there’s positive news coming our way.
I came here for the first time when I played the U-19 World Cup. I made my debut [in ODIs] here in 2019. I have some really fond memories of New Zealand. I have been able to execute a few things I have been working on. I’ve always felt that hitting sixes isn’t about power; it’s about timing... it’s all about where I am meeting the ball.
Rain continues to halt proceedings in Wellington. Seems like it’s getting stronger out there.
According to the New Zealand Met Service website, “Heavy showers developing this afternoon, turning to heavy rain this evening. Chance of a thunderstorm. Southeasterlies turning northeasterly this evening,” are expected in Wellington today.
Matches: 10; India won: 8, New Zealand won: 2
Last series: India won 5-0 in 2020.
Which TV channel will telecast India vs New Zealand T20I series?
The India vs New Zealand T20I series will be telecast on DD Sports (DD Free Dish).
When and where to watch New Zealand vs India T20I series online?
Amazon Prime will live stream the New Zealand vs India T20I series.
Having not learned from its mistakes, India will aim to shed its archaic playing style for good with the help of a “young and fearless” bunch in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand, beginning in Wellington on Friday.
After the World Cup debacle in the UAE last year, India did adopt an aggressive batting approach but by the time the next edition came knocking, the top-order was found wanting and failed to take the attack to the opposition.
India found itself running in circles as the wait for its first ICC trophy in nine years got longer.
With the next T20 global event two years away, India has enough time to identify and groom the players for an attack-at-all costs approach displayed by England.
Hardik Pandya, who could lead the team in the next T20 showpiece, will be captaining the side in Rohit Sharma’s absence.
Stand-in head coach VVS Laxman has indicated that the management will be keen to add only T20 specialists to meet the requirement of the modern game. Though the focus has shifted to ODIs ahead of the World Cup next year, India would like to make most of the T20 games here and the nine more they play before the 50-over mega event.
Though Virat Kohli was in sublime touch Down Under, the lack of “intent” from Rohit and K L Rahul in the PowerPlay was criticised heavily. There is a strong possibility that all three will not play the shortest format till the 2024 edition, and therefore, India need to plan for the future.
Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill will be the likely openers for the first game but the management can also give Rishabh Pant another opportunity at the top of the order.
Though India is fielding a second-string team in New Zealand, the squad members still have a decent amount of international experience.
The highly rated Gill, who rose to prominence with his exploits in the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand four years ago, will be hoping to make his T20 debut.
Kishan has already been tried at the top regularly over the past 12 months and the series presents him a good opportunity to make a strong case for the team’s preferred opener.
Sanju Samson has been handed another chance and he would be desperate to make it count. The series also marks the return of Washington Sundar after his injury issues and he would be expected to deliver both with bat and ball.
One major reason for India’s T20 troubles has been its inability to take wickets in the middle-overs through finger spinners. The New Zealand games could reunite the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, whose exclusion from the World Cup XI baffled many.
India also needs an express pace bowler alongside Jasprit Bumrah and on that front, Umran Malik seems to be its best bet. He did not have the best of times on his maiden tour of Ireland and England and will be eyeing more accuracy, without compromising on raw pace.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh are expected to share the new ball, like they did in Australia. Harshal Patel, who warmed the bench in the World Cup, and Mohammad Siraj, could also get a game over the course of the series.
New Zealand, on the other hand, will field a near full-strength side under Kane Willamson’s leadership. Like India, it too would be smarting from another loss in a World Cup knockout game, and would look to bounce back strongly.
The Black Caps will also be trying out fast bowlers in the absence of Trent Boult, who is unlikely to play all games after opting out of a central contract. Opener Martin Guptill, too, has missed out with Finn Allen joining Devon Conway at the top.
Williamson’s strike rate was also questioned during the ICC event and he would be aiming to get back to his free flowing best.
- PTI