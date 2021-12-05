India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: Mayank, Pujara look to dominate after Ajaz's 10-for

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the 2nd Test match between India and New Zealand from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

LIVE action from Day 3 of the 2nd Test begins at 9:30 AM IST. Stay tuned!

DAY 2 RECAP

A historic day for Test cricket - New Zealand's Ajaz Patel became only the third bowler in the history of the game to snare all 10 batters in an innings - ended with India on the brink of a huge series-defining win on the second day of the second Test in Mumbai.

RELATED: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler in Tests to take all 10 wickets in an innings

Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara took the host to 69 for no loss at close of Day 2 with a lead of 332 runs. Earlier in the day, India skittled out New Zealand for 62 - the lowest Test score in the country - as Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin led the onslaught with seven wickets between them. The Kiwis' paltry score was in response to India's 325 in the first innings that was highlighted by Ajaz's historic returns of 10 for 119 and Mayank's scintillating 150 - his third score of 150 or more in Test cricket.

ALSO READ: NZ's 62 all-out takes shine off Ajaz's perfect 10

With the outcome of the match ostensibly a foregone conclusion, it remains to be seen how far and to what end Virat Kohli is willing to stretch the match. Will he want Pujara and himself - both struggling for runs in the longer format - to have some under their belt and boost their confidence ahead of the tour of South Africa? Find out by joining us at 9:30 AM IST for Day 3 Session 1 LIVE action from Mumbai.

India Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

New Zealand Playing XI: Will Young, Tom Latham (c), Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Ajaz Patel.

SQUADS: India: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav. New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, William Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young.

Where and when to watch India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3 Live?