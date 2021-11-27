Cricket India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 1st Test Day 3: India eyes early inroads after Latham, Young set strong foundation India vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3: Get the live cricket score, updates, highlights and commentary from the Day 3 of the first Test between India and New Zealand from Kanpur. Team Sportstar KANPUR Last Updated: 27 November, 2021 09:26 IST New Zealand openers will look to build on the strong foundation they laid on Day 3 of the first Test in Kanpur. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar KANPUR Last Updated: 27 November, 2021 09:26 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of Day 3 of the first Test match between India and New Zealand from the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur.Day 3 LIVE action will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Stay tuned!The coach and spin wizard Ashwin have a keen look at the surface. Pitch checkWhat does the Day 3 pitch have in store?#TeamIndia #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/69cvqKAfBs— BCCI (@BCCI) November 27, 2021 DAY 2 RECAPThe calm and assured Tom Latham has now found an enterprising partner in Will Young after the two defied India’s bowlers for the best part of five hours to keep the first Test evenly balanced after Day Two here. The prudence and vigilance shown by the opening batters meant India could not dislodge them despite all the skills used by R. Ashwin & Co. as New Zealand crawled to 129 for 0 by stumps, trailing by 216 runs in the first innings.Young (75 batting, 180b) entertained with some excellent strokes – including drives, lofts and sweeps – even as Latham (50 batting, 165b) was content to keep defending at the other end. Their unbroken partnership is now the first 100-plus partnership by a foreign opening pair in India in nearly five years.Both batters showed their ability in handling spin. They used their feet well, judged the lengths early, and played with soft hands. They were happy to punish the odd loose delivery and used the sweep shot to good effect.-Abhishek MukherjeeFULL REPORTIndia Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma.New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William Somerville.SQUADSIndia: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Srikar Bharat, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna. Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav.New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (vc), Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, William Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, Will Young.WHERE TO WATCH IND VS NZ 1ST TEST DAY 3 LIVE?India vs New Zealand first Test Day 3 will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 9:30 AM IST. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar.