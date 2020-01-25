Cricket Cricket Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of India A tour Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has fractured the scaphoid bone in his left wrist during India A’s first one-day match against New Zealand A at Lincoln on January 22. Team Sportstar 25 January, 2020 16:12 IST India left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed in action. - AFP Team Sportstar 25 January, 2020 16:12 IST Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has fractured the scaphoid bone in his left wrist during India A’s first one-day match against New Zealand A at Lincoln on January 22.His hand has been placed in a plaster cast and he has been ruled out of the remainder of India A's tour. The National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru will manage his rehabilitation. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.