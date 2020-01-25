Cricket

Khaleel Ahmed ruled out of India A tour

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has fractured the scaphoid bone in his left wrist during India A’s first one-day match against New Zealand A at Lincoln on January 22.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
25 January, 2020 16:12 IST

India left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed in action.   -  AFP

His hand has been placed in a plaster cast and he has been ruled out of the remainder of India A's tour. The National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru will manage his rehabilitation.