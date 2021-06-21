Cricket Cricket Southampton weather LIVE update today India vs New Zealand WTC final Day 4: Will rain play spoilsport on Monday at Ageas Bowl? Southampton weather update today WTC IND vs NZ final Live Updates: Monday 21st could bring heavy showers in Southampton. Team Sportstar 21 June, 2021 07:22 IST A general view of play during Day 3 of the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand at The Hampshire Bowl. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 21 June, 2021 07:22 IST Day 4 of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand could be marred by showers."Cloudy throughout Monday with heavy showers continuing to push northwards. Showers becoming lighter late afternoon but staying cloudy," according to the UK Met department.HIGHLIGHTS| India vs New Zealand WTC Final Day 3 LIVE score: Southampton weather threatens first session start; Kohli-Rahane eye 200-plus total READ: WTC final, Southampton, 3rd day: India fights back after Conway fifty, Jamieson five-for READ: Kyle Jamieson: We are pretty content with the players we have selected for this game READ: WTC final, Southampton, 2nd day: Kohli, Rahane dig deep as India, New Zealand share honours The play was called off on Friday (day one) without a ball being bowled. The toss did not happen either. However, after 64.4 overs on day two, the third day saw Kane Williamson & Co. dominate India, with New Zealand reaching 101/2 before bad light forced stumps. Earlier, Virat Kohli's men were bowled out for 217. There is a reserve day (June 23) for the final.Day 4, Southampton - Chances of rain - Acc. to UK Met departmentTIME (UK)08:00am10:00am12:00pm02:00pm05:00pmChances of Rain90%80%80%80%80% Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :