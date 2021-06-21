Southampton weather LIVE update today India vs New Zealand WTC final Day 4: Will rain play spoilsport on Monday at Ageas Bowl?

Day 4 of the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand could be marred by showers.

"Cloudy throughout Monday with heavy showers continuing to push northwards. Showers becoming lighter late afternoon but staying cloudy," according to the UK Met department.

The play was called off on Friday (day one) without a ball being bowled. The toss did not happen either. However, after 64.4 overs on day two, the third day saw Kane Williamson & Co. dominate India, with New Zealand reaching 101/2 before bad light forced stumps. Earlier, Virat Kohli's men were bowled out for 217. There is a reserve day (June 23) for the final.

Day 4, Southampton - Chances of rain - Acc. to UK Met department