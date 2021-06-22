Cricket Cricket Southampton weather LIVE today Tuesday India vs New Zealand WTC final: Rain unlikely to hit Day 5 play at Ageas Bowl Southampton weather update today WTC IND vs NZ final Live: Tuesday 22nd could see a fine and dry day with plenty of sunshine in Southampton. Team Sportstar 22 June, 2021 07:31 IST Play is likely to start on time on the fifth day of the inaugural WTC final between India and New Zealand in Southampton. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 22 June, 2021 07:31 IST The Southampton weather forecast for Day 5 of the World Test Championship final on Tuesday is more promising, with sunny intervals predicted."Cloud will slowly break through the morning, and some pleasant afternoon sunny intervals are likely. Otherwise, remaining rather cool under the cloud, with northerly breezes, stronger around Kent coasts. Maximum temperature 18 °C," according to the UK Met DepartmentREAD: WTC final, Southampton, 3rd day: India fights back after Conway fifty, Jamieson five-for READ: Kyle Jamieson: Great start for New Zealand in WTC Final, pleased to dismiss Kohli early READ: WTC final: Gill says Conway's dismissal gives India upper hand going into day four The play was called off on Friday (day one) and Monday (day four) without a ball being bowled. The toss did not happen either. However, after 64.4 overs on day two, the third day saw Kane Williamson & Co. dominate India, with New Zealand reaching 101/2 before bad light forced stumps. Earlier, Virat Kohli's men were bowled out for 217. There is a reserve day (June 23) for the final.Chances of rain - Southampton - According to UK Met departmentTime (UK)4:00am7:00am10:00am12:00pm03:00pm05:00pmChances of rain40%10%10%10%10%10% Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :