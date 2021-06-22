Southampton weather LIVE today Tuesday India vs New Zealand WTC final: Rain unlikely to hit Day 5 play at Ageas Bowl

The Southampton weather forecast for Day 5 of the World Test Championship final on Tuesday is more promising, with sunny intervals predicted.

"Cloud will slowly break through the morning, and some pleasant afternoon sunny intervals are likely. Otherwise, remaining rather cool under the cloud, with northerly breezes, stronger around Kent coasts. Maximum temperature 18 °C," according to the UK Met Department

The play was called off on Friday (day one) and Monday (day four) without a ball being bowled. The toss did not happen either. However, after 64.4 overs on day two, the third day saw Kane Williamson & Co. dominate India, with New Zealand reaching 101/2 before bad light forced stumps. Earlier, Virat Kohli's men were bowled out for 217. There is a reserve day (June 23) for the final.

Chances of rain - Southampton - According to UK Met department