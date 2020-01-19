India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, U-19 World Cup: Garg, Yashasvi score fifties, India motors on

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup match between India U-19 and Sri Lanka U-19.



This is Santadeep Dey, and I will be bringing you all the action as it unfurls at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

- India 209/3 after 40 overs: Priyam Garg brings up his half-century off 63 balls (the fifth ball of the 39th over). Six runs off that last Navod over.

- India 203/3 after 39 overs: The spinners, operating in tandem, are working wonders, and averaging less than a run-a ball an over. But will that be enough? The Lankans need to get wickets at regular intervals, as well. As of the 36th over, they have conceded only 19 off the last five. Not just that, they have picked up a wicket, as well.



The 37th over, goes for just one run. Kavindu has been brilliant!



Navod, however, gives away eight in the 38th over. Garg, on 42, nears a half-century. Question is, when do the Indians step on the gas here?

Dilshan comes back, at the other end, and he has bettered his performance with each over. 200 up for India in the 39th over. It has been sixty deliveries, since Garg hit his first and only four. And he seemed to have heard me. The very next ball (sixth of the over) raced away to the boundary, as the fielder at the deep makes a mess of the ball.

- India 188/3 after 35 overs: Another bowling change as Dhananjaya introduces Navod Paranawithana into the attack. Five runs from the over as both Tilak and Garg motor on.

Well, Tilak's got to go as Ashian finally gets his reward, in the 32nd over! Tilak unable to read the turn, steps out and misses the line completely. Wicketkeeper Kamil Mishara collects the ball and dislodges the bails in no time. In walks Dhruv Jurel, who slams a boundary off the very second ball he faces.



Kavindu's sixth over [over number 33] goes for just three runs. Have the Lankans managed to curb the run-flow again?

Dhananjaya brings Navod back for the 34th. Only three singles from the over.

I have been pleasantly surprised by the amount of turn the spinners have managed to extract from the surface. Leg-spinner Kavindu , in the 35th over, has given out seven runs.

- India 166/2 after 30 overs: Over number 26 - Matheesha getting it all wrong. A faster delivery on the pads this time, and Tilak plays a wristy flick behind square. Four!



Five runs, with a lone dot coming off the fifth delivery of Kavindu. The 27th over sees the batsmen resort to just the singles. Do they need to go for the big hits, just yet?

Garg beautifully lifts Matheesha over the 30-yard circle fielder, off the fourth ball of the 28th over, to find the fence at the midwicket region.

Tilak, knowing the square leg is very, very fine at the boundary, sweeps Kavindu and finds the gap. The ball races away to the boundary. Nine off that over [29].

Ashian seems to be bowling a lot flatter since the change of ends. It seems to be working too. Four off the last over [30], as we head into the drinks break.

- India 134/2 after 25 overs: A bowling change in the 21st over sees leg-spinner Kavindu Nadeeshan takes charge. And a boundary sees Yashasvi reach his fifty in style. Wonderful how he goes deep into the crease and meets even the fuller balls with a straight bat!



Dilshan gets the big wicket! Yashasvi is on the way back, scoring 59 off 74 balls. He tries to go over the top, but has edged it to 'keeper Kamil Mishara instead. The skipper, Priyam Garg, walks out. Finally, a right-handed batsman to bowl to in the 22nd over.

Will Garg's first-class experience come handy here? We will get the answer to that later. Meanwhile, it is time to sit back and enjoy Tilak's fine boundary off the final ball of Kavindu's over (23rd). He waits, and waits, and finally whacks Kavindu's slower one towards extra cover.

Garg's mantra be simple: convert the 1s to 2s, and the 2s to 3s. Witnessing some fine running-between-the-wickets here. Tilak giving him good company too. Eight runs come off Dilshan's last over (24th).

The fans are jamming to some seriously good tunes here. Who gets to decide the playlist? From Reggae to Classical Rock to EDM, just ask for it, and they have it all. The South Africans sure do know how to party, don't they?

Kavindu's over (25th) goes for four runs. Going at a run-a-ball, Tilak and Garg will be looking to build a partnership here.

- India 98/1 after 20 overs: The extras just don't stop coming. And it is Amshi again. Will this come back to haunt the Lankans at the back end of their innings? Good thing is that he has recovered well. Three from the 16th over.



Ashian continues to trouble the left-handers. Five from over number 17. He has just given 18 off his five overs.

India has continued to find ways to keep the scoreboard ticking. Yashasvi, meanwhile, nears a half-century, and is just three runs short of the mark. Three runs from the 18th over. The sun continues to play peek-a-boo.

Jaiswal seems to be in no hurry to get to his 50. 48 off 67 now, after Ashian completes yet another good over (19th), giving away just the three runs.



20th over: Dilshan, in his four overs, has given away 25. Sri Lanka has managed to curb the flow of runs, quite well, since Divyaansh's dismissal.

- India 81/1 after 15 overs: And when you do not have any other answer to a spin bowler, you tend to go for a sweep, I remember Kumar Sangakkara had said. Jaiswal does it and it reaches the ropes in no time. Saxena joins in on the fun, smacking it, this time, towards the covers.

What a comeback from Amshi! Starts off the 12th over with a wide, but bounces right back to bowl a number of dots before springing on a surprise, bowling a fuller one to Saxena. Saxena tries to go for the pull, but doesn't manage to connect well. A sitter for the Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya at mid-wicket. Tilak Varma is the new man in.

Bowling in the 130's, Matheesha goes for six runs. Tilak would consider himself lucky, to have spotted the menacing yorker off the fourth ball of the 13th.



Amshi's deliveries working wonders now, out of the blue! Just the one run conceded in the 14th over, before we head into the drinks break.

Did the switching of ends bring about a change in the Lankans' fortunes? Well, it did bring a wicket for starters. It has successfully contained the run flow to a great extent, as well. Great move by Dhananjaya! Thing to be pointed out, it is getting dark out here already, by the 15th. Wasn't there 'no rain chances' in the forecast? By the looks of it, I might be inclined to think otherwise now.

- India 54/0 after 10 overs: 1000 runs up for Jaiswal in U-19 cricket, with a well-placed boundary through the off side in the sixth over. Good lord! And in the very next ball, Yashasvi gets hit on the elbow by an awkward bouncer from Matheesha. Hope it is nothing too serious. He is clearly in some sort of discomfort, but he will be okay to go.

Over number seven is a maiden from Ashian. The off-break bowler has just given two runs off his two.



Guess who will bowl the eighth from the Loch Logan End?! Answer: Dilshan Madushanka. Well, a Malinga action-guy first, and then another Sri Lanka great namesake. What else do we have in the arsenal? Dilshan, however, has been steered for a boundary off the very first ball, putting the pressure straightway on the Lankans. Another boundary and a single later, India ends up with nine from the over.

Another brilliant over (nine) from Ashian. Just one from it. But is Sri Lanka using up its spin option, too early? Time will tell.

Two back-to-back boundaries from Yashasvi brings up the 50-run partnership for the openers in over 10. That will be the end of the first Powerplay, as well.

- India 29/0 after 5 overs: Matheesha Pathirana has come in to bowl in the second over. For those who aren't exactly aware of who the young pacer is, you might remember the "young Lasith Malinga" going viral on social media a few months ago. Blessed with a slinging action that resembles the Sri Lanka senior side's skipper's, Matheesha walked into the spotlight after finishing with the figures of 6/7, playing for Trinity College.



And the lad even wears a '99'. No secret as to who is idol is, is it?



A quick outfield in the Mangaung Oval helps Saxena guide Amshi's delivery to the sweeper cover area for the first boundary of the day, in the third over. Amshi, still sticking to the leg stump channel, ends up conceding three extras in the over, all of them wides. He switches to bowling around the wicket midway into the over. An added overthrow doesn't help the Lankans.



Matheesha's back for the fourth and straightaway asks some serious questions of Jaiswal with his low release angle. Six runs from it.

After Amshi's expensive third over, Dhananjaya introduces spin from one end. And the trick seems to have worked well, with off-spinner Ashian Daniel conceding just the two runs in the fifth over.



- India 5/0 after 1 over: Yashasvi Jaiswal, left-handed, walks out to the centre alongside Divyaansh Saxena. The young Amshi de Silva, from Galle, has the new ball in hand.



And in the very first ball, there is a hint of movement, as the ball swings in towards Jaiswal, who flicks it past mid-wicket for two runs.



Three more runs come in the over, with Saxena running a single off the last delivery.





Weather report: It is a gorgeous day at the Mangaung Oval: sunny, clear and breezy. The clock shows 9am and the temperature is a pleasant 24 degree celsius. There are close to no chances of rain. An exciting match on the cards? Yes, is the call!

News from the toss in Bloemfontein. Sri Lanka has won the toss and will bowl first.

Defending champion India, with five new IPL recruits in its ranks, will be the overwhelming favourite when it starts its campaign against Sri Lanka in the ICC U-19 World Cup today.

India has time and again shown at the junior level the gulf that exists between it and other teams, the testimony being its two titles and one runner-up finish in the last four editions.

Even in the run-up to the ongoing edition, India has won a bilateral series against South Africa, followed by a Quadrangular contest. The ‘Boys in Blue’ also beat Afghanistan comprehensively in a practice game.

Robust structure

Since Rahul Dravid took over the mantle of junior cricket, the robust structure created has produced many talented players. In this edition, India’s campaign will be headlined by left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who recently landed a Rs 2.4 crore contract with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. Jaiswal is already touted as the next big thing in junior cricket, having hit a double hundred in the country’s Sr National One Day Championship (Vijay Hazare Trophy).

His skipper Priyam Garg, who also has a multi-crore IPL deal, is by far the most experienced player with 12 first-class and 19 List A games to his credit. The tall fast bowler Kartik Tyagi will also keep everyone interested with his pace.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has some players who have played senior representative cricket but in recent times, including in the junior Asia Cup, the Indian team has proved to be a far superior opposition.

