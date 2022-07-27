IND vs WI live Streaming: When and Where to Watch third ODI Live Coverage Online

When will India vs West Indies 3rd ODI be played?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) on Wednesday, 27 July.

Where will India vs West Indies 3rd ODI be played?

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 3rd ODI in India?

The match will be broadcast on DD Sports.

Where can I watch the live stream of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI in India?

The match will be available on FanCode.

Is there rain forecast in Port of Spain for India vs West Indies 3rd ODI?

Brief thunderstorm spells and afternoon showers expected in Port of Spain on Wednesday.

Complete Squads:

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh