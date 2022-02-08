Dhawan, Iyer cleared for training after COVID-19 recovery

Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer have been cleared to train after recovering from COVID-19, even though they are unlikely to be available for selection for Wednesday’s second ODI against the West Indies.

Last week, Dhawan, Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad had tested positive for COVID-19. Sportstar understands that after completing a week-long isolation, Iyer and Dhawan have now tested negative, and are set to do some ‘light training’ at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday evening, under the watchful eyes of the BCCI medical team. Gaikwad, however, is still in isolation.

“Both of them (Shreyas and Shikhar) are allowed to light training as per the protocol. However, the medical team will monitor them before a decision is taken about their availability,” a source in the BCCI said, indicating that the Board may not want to rush things.

India played its first match on Sunday with captain Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, who was formally drafted into the team on Saturday, opening the innings. And after completing the mandatory quarantine, Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, too, trained with the side on Monday.

“Their (Mayank and Rahul) coming back after quarantine makes our unit stronger. At the end of the day, it is the team management’s call as to who will play or not. We are really happy to have them back,” batter Suryakumar Yadav said on the eve of the second ODI.

After reaching Ahmedabad last Monday, at least seven members - four cricketers and three staff - had contracted the virus, forcing the BCCI to announce replacements.