India vs West Indies: Phil Simmons all praise for bowlers

West Indies coach Phil Simmons said his team would focus on its process in the series-deciding ODI against India at the Barabati Stadium here.

"We are trying to build something and the match tomorrow does not influence the direction in which we are going. All the guys know even though we play our best, we might not win," said Simmons on Saturday.

Simmons praised the current batch of West Indian pacers, who are trying to adapt to different conditions. "It has been a great effort from them because it is a case of different environment, different pitches, you have to bowl differently."

Simmons was happy for Sheldon Cottrell, who was bought by IPL side Kings XI Punjab for Rs 8.5 crore. “Definitely, it will be life-changing for anyone because he is getting a million dollars. I don’t think it is career-changing because he knows where he is at with West Indies cricket in white ball cricket," he said.