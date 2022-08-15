India

Duleep Trophy 2022 to be held in Tamil Nadu; Coimbatore to host final

The first match will take place in Chennai. Coimbatore will host the final starting on September 21.

15 August, 2022 19:46 IST
The Duleep Trophy has been reintroduced after a three-season gap. 

The Duleep Trophy 2022 matches will be held in Tamil Nadu between September 8-25. The first match will take place in Chennai. Coimbatore will host the final starting on September 21.

India domestic cricket schedule announced: Duleep Trophy to start 2022-23 season, Irani Cup returns

The Duleep Trophy has been reintroduced after a three-season gap. The addition of the North-East zone means it will be a six-team knockout tournament that will kick off the senior men's domestic season. The Duleep Trophy was last held in the 2019-20 season in Bengaluru.

It will be followed by the Irani Cup match between the current Ranji Trophy champion Madhya Pradesh and a Rest of India squad picked by the national selectors on October 1. The Irani Cup was last played in 2018-19 when Vidarbha beat Rest of India on first-innings lead.

