Cricket India India Indian women’s cricket team to tour New Zealand in February, 2022 India will play five ODIs and one T20I in New Zealand in February, 2022, as part of its preparations for the World Cup. PTI Wellington 12 November, 2021 11:25 IST India’s last assignment was a full tour of Australia in September-October this year. - Getty Images PTI Wellington 12 November, 2021 11:25 IST The Indian women’s cricket team will play five One-Day Internationals and one T20 International in New Zealand in February, 2022 as part of its preparations for the World Cup.The six-match series will begin with the lone T20 on February 9 and end on February 24. The 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup is to be held in March-April in New Zealand after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.ALSO READ - New Zealand to host Bangladesh, South Africa in late summer“The White Ferns will put the finishing touches on their preparations for the upcoming World Cup, to be hosted in New Zealand for the first time in 22 years, when they play India in a six-match series comprising a T20, and five ODIs,” New Zealand Cricket announced on Friday.India’s last international outing was a tour of Australia in September-October this year and it also included a pink-ball Test. “The India series is a crucial part of the White Ferns’ World Cup preparations,” NZC chief executive David White said in a statement.FixturesFeb 9: 1st T20I, NapierFeb 11: 1st ODI, NapierFeb 14: 2nd ODI, NelsonFeb 16: 3rd ODI, NelsonFeb 22: 4th ODI, QueenstownFeb 24: 5th ODI, Queenstown. Read more stories on India. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :