Kohli one of the finest India captains - BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) paid rich tribute to Virat Kohli after Kohli stepped down as the captain of the Indian Test team.

In communique by the BCCI, Board president Sourav Ganguly said, “I personally thank Virat for his immense contributions as captain of the Indian cricket team. Under his leadership, the Indian cricket team has made rapid strides in all formats of the game. His decision is a personal one and the BCCI respects it immensely,” Ganguly said.

He added: “He will continue to be a very important member of this team and take this team to newer heights with his contributions with the bat under a new captain. Every good thing comes to an end and this has been a very good one.”

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said Kohli was one of the finest captains to have ever led the Indian team.

“His record and contribution towards the team as a leader has been second to none. To lead India in 40 Test wins is proof that he led the side with aplomb. He led the team to some of its finest Test match wins in India and overseas – including Australia, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa – and his efforts will inspire the fellow and upcoming cricketers who aspire to represent the country. We wish Virat the best for the future and hope that he will continue to make memorable contributions on the field for the Indian team,” Shah said.

‘Passion and aggression’

A cricketer like Virat Kohli comes once in a generation, said Board vice-president Rajeev Shukla.

“He captained the side with passion and aggression and played a pivotal part in many of India’s memorable wins at home and abroad. We wish him the best for his career ahead,” Shukla said.

Arun Dhumal, BCCI treasure, said, “With his never-say-die attitude, Virat gave his all to the side as leader and his fabulous record as a captain speaks for that. From the moment he became India’s Test captain, he made sure that India always strives for excellence and dominates world cricket.

“While Virat – the batsman – remained a powerhouse, Virat – the captain – did not leave any stone unturned, powering the team to some of its finest performances across the globe. I wish him all the very best for the future." It is expected that Rohit Sharma will now lead India in Tests apart from captaining the side the white-ball games. PTI ATK AT