Dhawan dismissed for duck as Jammu & Kashmir beats Delhi in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for a duck as Delhi suffered its first loss of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, going down by eight wickets to Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI 14 November, 2019 18:15 IST

Shikhar Dhawan failed to score in his first game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy as Delhi suffered a shock eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Jammu and Kashmir for its first loss of the tournament.After Delhi opted to bat, Nitish Rana took Delhi to 165 for seven with a 30-ball 55, a quick-fire innings laced with half a dozen sixes.ALSO READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Assam thumps Mizoram by nine wicketsJammu and Kashmir made short work of the 166-run target, racing to its first victory of the tournament in 15.5 overs. Shubham Khajuria (49 runs off 22) and Jatin Wadhawan (unbeaten on 48) got the chase off to a flying start before Manzoor Dar smashed 58 runs off 24 balls.Dar was picked up by IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab ahead of the 2018 edition but did not get a game. The franchise eventually released him. With a blistering knock on Thursday, he is certain to attract some attention ahead of the IPL auctions next month.In another Group E game, Gujarat thrashed Sikkim by nine wickets.