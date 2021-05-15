Ahead of England tour, Indrani Roy counts on 'Mahi Sir's' tips

Indrani Roy considers Mahendra Singh Dhoni as her idol. The wicketkeeper-batter - who broke into the India squad for the tour of England - had the opportunity of meeting the former India captain on several occasions and picking his brains.

The 23-year-old, who hails from Liluah in West Bengal’s Howrah district, moved to Jharkhand a few years ago and has been a regular member of the State team. That’s how she came in contact with Dhoni and ahead of her maiden tour with the Indian team, Indrani wants to make the most of ‘Mahi Sir’s’ suggestions.

“During a training session in Ranchi sometime last year, I had a long conversation with Mahi Sir about how to improve my game and he had told me that I should ensure that I improve my reflexes and movement in the five-metre radius. For wicketkeepers, that’s a key thing and he advised me that I should try and get better. That actually helped me,” Indrani told Sportstar.

'A privilege'

“Learning a thing or two from a legend like Mahi Sir is a privilege and his advise actually helped me improve my game. Every time I hit the ground, I try to remember his tips,” the youngster said.

While Taniya Bhatia is likely to be handed the gloves for the one-off Test, Indrani could make it to the limited overs side. “Hard work has paid off. I am looking forward to sharing the dressing room with the senior players and learn from them. This will be my first outing with the national team and if I get a chance in the final XI, I will try and do my best,” she said.

ALSO READ - W. V. Raman offers feedback about women's team in letter to BCCI president

Indrani was the leading run-scorer in the Senior One Day Trophy 2020-21, with a tally of 456 runs. When she was in school, her parents were initially against her playing cricket, but with the help of her coach Panchu Gopal Majhi, she managed to pursue her dreams. She still does not have a passport, but as Indrani gets ready for her first overseas tour, she hopes to make the most of the English summer.