South Africa’s de Bruyn to miss third Test against Australia for birth of his first child

SYDNEY 31 December, 2022 15:19 IST
FILE PHOTO: Theunis de Bruyn of South Africa bats during day one of the second Test against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground. | Photo Credit: Darrian Traynor

South Africa batter Theunis de Bruyn will miss the third and final Test against Australia next week as he is set to return home for the birth of his first child.

The 30-year-old came into the side for the Boxing Day Test in place of Rassie van der Dussen. Batting at number three, de Bruyn had scores of 12 and 28 in South Africa’s innings-and-182-run defeat in Melbourne.

He also made headlines when Australian quick Mitchell Starc warned him for backing up at the non-striker’s end during the second innings.

“Batter Theunis de Bruyn will miss the third #AUSvSA Test in Sydney as he returns home for the birth of his first child. We wish him everything of the best for this exciting part of his life,” Cricket South Africa (CSA) tweeted on Saturday.

De Bruyn’s absence means either van der Dussen could make his way back to the playing XI or the the big-hitting reserve wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen, who has played only one Test, may be given an opportunity.

South African batters have struggled in this series. The visitors have been skittled out for scores of 152, 99, 189, and 204 in the two Tests so far.

South Africa trails the three-match series 0-2.

The Proteas were number three in the World Test Championship (WTC) race but back-to-back losses have seen them slip to number four behind Australia, India and Sri Lanka.

The third Test between two side begins here on January 4.

