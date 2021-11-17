Cricket International International India to start 2022 ICC U-19 Men’s Cricket WC campaign against South Africa on Jan 15 The ICC confirmed on Wednesday that West Indies will host the 14th edition of the tournament which will run from 14 January to 5 February featuring 16 countries in 48 matches. PTI DUBAI 17 November, 2021 20:51 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: India has been placed in Group B alongside debutant Uganda, South Africa and Ireland for the ICC Under-19 men's cricket World Cup, set to be held in the West Indies across four countries from January 14 to February 5 next year. - GETTY IMAGES PTI DUBAI 17 November, 2021 20:51 IST India has been placed in Group B alongside debutant Uganda, South Africa and Ireland for the ICC Under-19 men's cricket World Cup, set to be held in the West Indies across four countries from January 14 to February 5 next year.A total of 16 teams will travel to the Caribbean to compete in 48 matches.Defending champion Bangladesh, England, Canada and the United Arab Emirates form Group A while Group C comprises Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea.READ: ICC T20I rankings: K. L. Rahul drops to sixth, Kohli eighth Group D sees host West Indies, Australia and Sri Lanka. Scotland completes the tournament line up in Group D after New Zealand withdrew due to the extensive mandatory quarantine restrictions for minors on their return home.The four host countries have been confirmed as Antigua and Barbuda, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis and Trinidad and Tobago with 10 venues hosting matches.The format will see the top two teams from each of the four groups advance to the Super League while the remaining teams feature in the Plate across 23 days of competition.The semi-finals will be played on February 1 across two venues; the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground and Coolidge Cricket Ground on 2 February. The Final on February 5 will also be held at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.Here's the schedule for the group stage:-January 14: West Indies vs Australia, Sri Lanka vs ScotlandJanuary 15: Canada vs UAE, India vs South Africa, Ireland vs Uganda, Pakistan vs PNGJanuary 16: Bangladesh vs England, Afghanistan vs ZimbabweJanuary 17: West Indies vs Scotland, Australia vs Sri LankaJanuary 18: England vs Canada, South Africa vs Uganda, Afghanistan vs PNGJanuary 19: Australia vs Scotland, India vs IrelandJanuary 20: England vs UAE, Bangladesh vs Canada, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Zimbabwe vs PNGJanuary 21: West Indies vs Sri Lanka, South Africa vs IrelandJanuary 22: Bangladesh vs UAE, India vs Uganda, Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Read more stories on International. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :