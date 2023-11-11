MagazineBuy Print

Sri Lanka will appeal ICC suspension, says sports minister

The ICC, the sport’s governing body, suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s membership with immediate effect on Friday, citing government interference in cricket in the country.

Published : Nov 11, 2023 17:31 IST , COLOMBO - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Police personnel stand guard outside national cricket board’s office in Colombo.
Police personnel stand guard outside national cricket board’s office in Colombo. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Police personnel stand guard outside national cricket board’s office in Colombo. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka will appeal its suspension from the International Cricket Council (ICC), sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe said on Saturday, following the national team’s dismal World Cup performance.

The ICC, the sport’s governing body, suspended Sri Lanka Cricket’s (SLC) membership with immediate effect on Friday, citing government interference in cricket in the country.

Sri Lanka’s ministry of sport moved to dismiss the SLC board and replace it with an interim committee in the wake of the country’s poor World Cup performance, but the country’s Court of Appeal put that move on hold.

In addition, the parliament in Colombo, last Thursday, unanimously adopted a proposal to remove the SLC leadership.

Speaking on Saturday, Ranasinghe denied that there was political interference in the running of Sri Lankan cricket, and said the ICC move had been made without any consultation.

“This is not the way. When ICC or any other body applies a ban, it has a long procedure, but this was a surprise, and it is not ethical,” Ranasinghe told reporters.

“How can they condemn our country like this?”

SLC officials separately denied corruption allegations and said they would work with Ranasinghe to get the ICC suspension lifted.

Sri Lanka won only two of its nine games at the World Cup. It sits ninth in the 10-team standings and is out of the competition.

Following the resignation of SLC secretary Mohan de Silva and the sacking of the board, Ranasinghe said he had replaced them with an interim committee chaired by World Cup-winning former captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

But the ousted SLC president, Shammi Silva, went to court to fight the dismissal and has been granted a two-week stay order, with a full hearing to follow.

