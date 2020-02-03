Lewis, Hetmyer left out by West Indies after failing fitness tests

Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer have been omitted from West Indies' ODI squad for the tour of Sri Lanka after failing fitness tests.

Left-handed opener Lewis scored an unbeaten 99 as the Windies started a three-game ODI series against Ireland last month with a five-wicket win, before scoring a century as the side clinched a 3-0 triumph in Grenada.

Hetmyer was left out of the XI for the final fixture against Ireland after posting single-figure scores in the opening two games.

A statement from Cricket West Indies (CWI) said the pair were left out for the trip to Sri Lanka after "failing to attain the new minimum standard fitness requirements in recent fitness assessments".

READ | U-19 WC Plate Trophy Final: Mousley, Goldsworthy shine as England beats Sri Lanka

CWI lead selector Roger Harper added: "Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer missed out due to the fact that they came up short in the fitness test. They will be missed.

"Lewis was the team's best batsman in the recent ODI series against Ireland, where he batted with great composure and proved the bedrock for the team's series win.

"Hetmyer appeared to be getting his act together and was an integral part of the team's batting group."

Darren Bravo and Rovman Powell have been recalled after impressing in domestic competition, while Fabian Allen returns after overcoming a knee injury.

"Darren Bravo and Rovman Powell owe their recall to their outstanding performance in the Super50 tournament," said Harper.

"Bravo brings good form, a renewed appetite for runs and lots of experience which will benefit the team tremendously. Powell, who is back from injury, will add batting firepower to the line-up, increase the team's bowling options and strengthen the fielding unit.”

On the series, Harper added: "Sri Lanka are a very good team in their own conditions. I do not expect it to be easy, but our team has shown that it is very capable. These are the series we will have to win in order to move up the rankings."

The first of five ODIs against Sri Lanka is scheduled to take place in Colombo on February 22.