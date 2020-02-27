Cricket International International Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Perera, Pradeep included in T20 squad Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera has been recalled for the two-match T20I series against West Indies alongside medium-pacer Nuwan Pradeep. AFP Colombo 27 February, 2020 19:26 IST Nuwan Pradeep (left) has been recalled after being dropped from the three-match Twenty20 series against India. (File Photo) AFP Colombo 27 February, 2020 19:26 IST Sri Lanka has recalled all-rounder Thisara Perera to its 15-member squad for the two-match T20I series against the visiting West Indies.The cricket board said right-arm medium-pacer Nuwan Pradeep, who was dropped from the three-match Twenty20 series against India earlier this year, has also been recalled Sri Lanka retained the ODI squad with the exception of Dimuth Karunaratne, who captained the 50-overs team, but does not play in the shortest form of the game.In the ongoing three-match ODI series against West Indies, Sri Lanka has already won the series by winning the first two games, with one more match to be played in Kandy on Sunday.The first Twenty20 is on Wednesday while the other will be on Friday and both matches will be played in Kandy.The Sri Lanka squad:Lasith Malinga (captain), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Pradeep and Lahiru Kumara Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos