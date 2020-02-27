Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Perera, Pradeep included in T20 squad

Sri Lanka has recalled all-rounder Thisara Perera to its 15-member squad for the two-match T20I series against the visiting West Indies.

The cricket board said right-arm medium-pacer Nuwan Pradeep, who was dropped from the three-match Twenty20 series against India earlier this year, has also been recalled

Sri Lanka retained the ODI squad with the exception of Dimuth Karunaratne, who captained the 50-overs team, but does not play in the shortest form of the game.

In the ongoing three-match ODI series against West Indies, Sri Lanka has already won the series by winning the first two games, with one more match to be played in Kandy on Sunday.

The first Twenty20 is on Wednesday while the other will be on Friday and both matches will be played in Kandy.