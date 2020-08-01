IPL 2020: Uncertainty remains over South Africa cricketers

Will the South African cricketers be available for the Indian Premier League?

South Africa continues to remain in lockdown and all the international and provincial borders are closed for now. It it is believed that the restrictions on borders and commercial flight operations could continue as long as September. Hence, making the participation of South African cricketers quite doubtful - at least for the initial phase of the tournament.

Most of the South Africa cricketers - except Imran Tahir, who was stuck in Pakistan for four months and is now in the Caribbean Premier League - are set to miss the Caribbean Premier League, which begins in the next few days. “We are in constant touch with the players from South Africa. There are challenges for sure, but we are trying to look for a solution,” one of the franchise bosses told Sportstar, indicating that they will wait for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s policy on player replacements, before taking a call on the future.

Apart from Tahir, Chennai Super Kings has Faf du Plessis and Ngidi Lungi in its ranks. While Royal Challengers Bangalore has three top Protea cricketers - AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Chris Morris. Delhi Capitals has Kagiso Rabada, Rajasthan Royals has David Miller, while Mumbai Indians has a South African player in Quinton de Kock.

With Cricket South Africa already issuing No Objection Certificate (NOC) to its players, the teams might come together and look at chartering a flight to fly the Proteas contingent to the UAE.