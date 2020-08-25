Cricket Cricket IPL 2020: Ryan Harris joins Delhi Capitals as new bowling coach Former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris has been named as the new bowling coach of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming IPL 2020 scheduled to be held in UAE. Team Sportstar 25 August, 2020 12:17 IST Former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris has been appointed as the bowling coach of Delhi Capitals. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 25 August, 2020 12:17 IST Delhi Capitals on Tuesday named former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris as its new bowling coach for the upcoming edition of the IPL. The 40-year-old will join the side in the UAE for the 13th edition of the IPL that starts from September 19. A release stated that James Hopes, who was the team’s bowling coach in 2018-19 seasons will be unable to travel with the team this year owing to personal reasons. “I am delighted to be back in the IPL,” Harris said, on his new challenge. Ashwin to reveal contents of 'interesting chat' with Ponting next week “This is a huge opportunity for me to contribute to the franchise's ambitions of lifting the coveted IPL trophy. The Delhi Capitals side has an impressive bowling line up, and I can’t wait to start working with them all.” A late entrant in international cricket, Harris has 113 Test wickets, 44 ODI wickets, and 4 T20I wickets to his name. In 2009, he won the IPL with the Deccan Chargers. However, injuries forced him to announce his retirement in 2015. Since then, Harris has undertaken coaching assignments with the Australian team, Big Bash League side Brisbane Heat. He even had a stint with Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. He joins the Delhi Capitals coaching staff featuring Ricky Ponting, Mohammad Kaif, Samuel Badree and Vijay Dahiya. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos