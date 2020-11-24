IPL 2021 in India? BCCI to monitor COVID situation and decide, says Ganguly

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly is keen on hosting the Indian Premier League 2021 in India.

The Board had to host this year’s IPL in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Ganguly stated that they will ‘assess the situation’ and try to ensure that the tournament — which is scheduled to be held between March and May next year — is back in India.

“We are very much trying because it is a tournament for India. People spoke about the success of the IPL, I told all of them that you have to be in India to see what IPL is to India,” Ganguly said at a webinar organised by Livinguard.

Long series against England

Ganguly also said that England team - which is scheduled to tour India next year - will play a full-length series. “Domestic season will start shortly. England is touring India (in 2021) - for four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. It’s a lot easier having bilateral series, because the number of people is much less. When it gets to eight teams or more, it is difficult. We are trying to hold the IPL in India but we have to assess the situation. Many are talking about a second wave, I have heard the numbers have gone up in Mumbai and Delhi. So, we have to monitor it and ensure that things are in order,” Ganguly added.