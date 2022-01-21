IPL 2022: K.L. Rahul to lead Lucknow; Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis also picked

The Lucknow IPL franchise has picked up India wicketkeeper-batter K.L. Rahul, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and uncapped Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for the 2022 edition.

While Rahul was picked for Rs 17 crore, Stoinis was signed up for Rs 9.2 crore. Uncapped Bishnoi, who was earlier with Punjab Kings, was roped in for Rs 4 crore. The team owner Sanjiv Goenka confirmed that Rahul will be leading the team for the season.

"It is an honour and privilege to lead Lucknow. I would try my best to do well for the (fans) of Lucknow," Rahul told official broadcaster Star Sports.

Rahul has been a star player since the 2018 season. He scored 2,548 runs in the last four editions for Punjab Kings. He decided to move on after 2021.

Bishnoi picked up 24 wickets in his first two seasons. Stoinis was electric for the Delhi Capitals. He finished games, picked up wickets and took catches effortlessly.

Earlier, former Zimbabwe international Andy Flower was appointed as head coach of the franchise that was bought for Rs 7090 crore by the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group in October 2021.

The Ahmedabad franchise named their choices -- Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan.

The IPL auction is scheduled for February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.