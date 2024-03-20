IPL 2024: Rinku Singh to Yashasvi Jaiswal - Five Indian players likely to have most impact this season

The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin from March 22 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

IPL has always been a great platform for the Indian players to display their talents - to the selectors and the fans. For IPL franchises as well, this will be an important season to mark certain Indians ahead of the mega auctions next season.

Here is a list of Indian players who are likely to make the most impact in IPL 2024

1) Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh is probably going to be the most important batter for Kolkata Knight Riders this season, given his form in the last few months. For him, it’s going to be an important season with the T20 World Cup around the corner. Rinku scored 474 runs in the IPL 2023 at a strike rate of over 149 - with majority of the knocks coming batting at number five and six. His ability to strike the ball hard from the get go and finishing skills make him a player to watch out for this season.

2) Yashasvi Jaiswal

RR’s Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the IPL 2023 cricket. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/ The Hindu

The Rajasthan Royals opener too had a marvelous IPL 2023, scoring 623 runs at a strike rate of just under 164. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s gameplay is almost a mirror image of Virender Sehwag - an attacking opening batter who is good against both pace and spin. Heading to the IPL on the high of a memorable Test series against England, Jaiswal’s name is probably going to be written even before the captain Sanju Samson in the team sheet.

3) Kuldeep Yadav

FILE PHOTO: Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

While he is not a new name in the IPL, Kuldeep Yadav’s improvement in the last 15 months has been phenomenal in all formats. His current form has done wonders for Indian team and Delhi Capitals would hope the same when he delivers for them. On paper, DC isn’t fielding the strongest of bowling lineups this season, which makes Kuldeep’s four overs crucial. It won’t be a surprise if opposition batters try to get through the left-arm wrist spinner’s overs and attack the rest.

4) Shivam Dube

Chennai Super Kings’ Shivam Dube in action. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI/ The Hindu

Shivam Dube had a terrific IPL last year, scoring 418 runs at a strike rate just over 158. Dube batted right at the top,where he struck at a strike rate of 151.40. Dube was even better against spinners, his strike rate sore to 176.47 as he hit 22 sixes and just three fours facing the tweakers. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will once again look for him to play through these overs to keep the scoring rate up, especially on slower tracks.

5) Dhruv Jurel

FILE PHOTO: Dhruv Jurel of Rajasthan Royals play a shot. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

The young wicketkeeper-batter made his IPL debut last season and impressed everyone with his striking ability. In the 88 balls he faced for Rajasthan Royals, Dhruv Jurel accrued 152 runs at a strike rate of 172.72, batting at the backend of the innings. Jurel has a solid game against spin and is equally lethal in attacking pacers - striking them at close to 191 last season. More experienced heading into the new season, Jurel will play the finisher role again and could have another impactful year for Rajasthan.