RCB vs KKR Head-to-head stats, IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders most runs, most wickets, full squads IPL 2022, KKR vs RCB Match 6: Here are the head-to-head stats, most runs and most wickets breakdown for the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 15. Team Sportstar 30 March, 2022 10:42 IST Harshal Patel celebrates the dismissal of Venkatesh Iyer during IPL 2021. - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar 30 March, 2022 10:42 IST Here are the head-to-head stats for the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.All-time head-to-head: Overall: 29, KKR: 16, RCB: 13HS (KKR) vs RCB: 222/3LS (KKR) vs RCB: 84/8HS (RCB) vs KKR: 213/4LS (RCB) vs KKR: 49/10Last 5 games H2H: RCB: 3, KKR: 2Last H2H: KKR won by four wickets, RCB 138/7 (20) - 139/6 (19.4) KKR RankBest BattersTeamRuns Scored1.Virat KohliRCB7742.Chris GayleKKR, RCB6063.Gautam GambhirKKR4753.AB de VilliersRCB475RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken1.Sunil NarineKKR202.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB193.Vinay KumarRCB17 ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE COMPLETE SQUADFaf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudesai, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam, Jason Behrendorff, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Siddarth Kaul, Chama Milind, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Finn Allen.KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS COMPLETE SQUADPat Cummins, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, B Indrajith, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan.