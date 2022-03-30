FAQs

RCB vs KKR Head-to-head stats, IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders most runs, most wickets, full squads

IPL 2022, KKR vs RCB Match 6: Here are the head-to-head stats, most runs and most wickets breakdown for the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 15.

30 March, 2022 10:42 IST
Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel celebrates the dismissal of Venkatesh Iyer during IPL 2021.   -  Sportzpics for IPL

Here are the head-to-head stats for the fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders.

All-time head-to-head: Overall: 29, KKR: 16, RCB: 13

HS (KKR) vs RCB: 222/3

LS (KKR) vs RCB: 84/8

HS (RCB) vs KKR: 213/4

LS (RCB) vs KKR: 49/10

Last 5 games H2H: RCB: 3, KKR: 2

Last H2H: KKR won by four wickets, RCB 138/7 (20) - 139/6 (19.4) KKR

RankBest BattersTeamRuns Scored
1.Virat KohliRCB774
2.Chris GayleKKR, RCB606
3.Gautam GambhirKKR475
3.AB de VilliersRCB475
RankBest BowlersTeamWickets Taken
1.Sunil NarineKKR20
2.Yuzvendra ChahalRCB19
3.Vinay KumarRCB17

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE COMPLETE SQUAD

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudesai, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam, Jason Behrendorff, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Siddarth Kaul, Chama Milind, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Finn Allen.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS COMPLETE SQUAD

Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, B Indrajith, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan.

