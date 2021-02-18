IPL 2021: Full squad of Chennai Super Kings

Three-time champion Chennai Super Kings roped in uncapped Indian all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham and sprang in a surprise call by buying Cheteshwar Pujara at the IPL 2021 auctions on February 18.

CSK spent its Rs 19.9 crore purse on purchasing six players with England allrounder Moeen Ali coming in as the sole overseas player.

PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE THE AUCTION: Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Monu Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson (retired).

TOTAL SPENT: Rs 17.35 crore