IPL 2021: Full squad of Chennai Super Kings

Here's the complete squad of the Chennai Super Kings after the IPL 2021 auction in Chennai on February 18.

Team Sportstar
Chennai
18 February, 2021 20:35 IST

Three-time champion Chennai Super Kings roped in uncapped Indian all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham and sprang in a surprise call by buying Cheteshwar Pujara at the IPL 2021 auctions on February 18.

CSK spent its Rs 19.9 crore purse on purchasing six players with England allrounder Moeen Ali coming in as the sole overseas player.

FULL AUCTION BLOG: IPL 2021 Auction Highlights: Arjun Tendulkar to Mumbai; Morris, Jamieson, Maxwell break bank

PLAYERS RELEASED BEFORE THE AUCTION: Kedar Jadhav, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay, Monu Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson (retired).

TOTAL SPENT: Rs 17.35 crore

FINAL SQUAD: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, Faf Du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Ravi Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, R. Sai Kishore, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, M. Harisankar Reddy