IPL 2021 retained players: Sunrisers Hyderabad retains Natarajan; releases Allen and Stanlake

Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday retained the services of pacers T. Natarajan, Bhuvenshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed for the 2021 edition, which is scheduled to be held between April and June

The side, however, released Sanjay Yadav, Sandeep Bhavanka, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen and Yarra Prithviraj.

Despite a slow start to IPL 2020, SRH managed to make the playoffs by finishing third, with 14 points from 14 games. The Hyderabad-based franchise eventually, after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first Eliminator, lost to Delhi Capitals in the final.



IPL 2021 is set to be held between April and May and efforts are on to host the tournament in India.