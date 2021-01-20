Cricket IPL IPL IPL 2021 retained players: Sunrisers Hyderabad retains Natarajan; releases Allen and Stanlake Sunrisers Hyderabad has retained pacers T. Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed and released the likes of Billy Stanlake and Fabian Allen. Team Sportstar 20 January, 2021 18:35 IST Sunrisers Hyderabad has retained Indian sensation T. Natarajan for the upcoming edition. - Sportzpics/BCCI Team Sportstar 20 January, 2021 18:35 IST Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday retained the services of pacers T. Natarajan, Bhuvenshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed for the 2021 edition, which is scheduled to be held between April and JuneThe side, however, released Sanjay Yadav, Sandeep Bhavanka, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen and Yarra Prithviraj. ALSO READ| IPL 2021 retention: Rajasthan Royals releases Steve Smith; Sanju Samson to lead the team Despite a slow start to IPL 2020, SRH managed to make the playoffs by finishing third, with 14 points from 14 games. The Hyderabad-based franchise eventually, after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first Eliminator, lost to Delhi Capitals in the final. IPL 2021 is set to be held between April and May and efforts are on to host the tournament in India.THE PLAYERS RETAINED: David Warner, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, W Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar KumarPLAYERS RELEASED: Sanjay Yadav, Sandeep Bhavanka, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen and Yarra Prithviraj. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos