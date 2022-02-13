IPL Auction 2022 LIVE, Day 2: Full list of sold and unsold players

The day two of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction continues on Sunday with 143 slots left to be filled.

On day one, India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became the most expensive player to be bought by Mumbai Indians (MI) for ₹15.25 crore. Kishan is now the second most expensive Indian player to be ever snapped up at the auctions after Yuvraj Singh (₹16 crore in 2015).





All franchises have been asked to submit 20 names of players they are interested in, so that they can be prioritised during the accelerated auction.

Below is the full list of sold and unsold players on Day 2:

SOLD PLAYERS

Batters

PLAYERS BASE PRICE (₹) SELLING PRICE (₹) TEAM Aiden Markram 1 CR 2.60 CR Sunrisers Hyderabad Ajinkya Rahane 1 CR 1 CR Kolkata Knight Riders Mandeep Singh 50 L 1.10 CR Delhi Capitals

All-rounders

PLAYERS BASE PRICE (₹) SELLING PRICE (₹) TEAM Liam Livingstone 1 CR 11.50 CR Punjab Kings Dominic Drakes 75 L 1.10 CR Gujarat Titans Jayant Yadav 1 CR 1.70 CR Gujarat Titans Vijay Shankar 50 L 1.40 CR Gujarat Titans Odean Smith 1 CR 6 CR Punjab Kings Marco Jansen 50 L 4.20 CR Sunrisers Hyderabad Shivam Dube 50 L 4 CR Chennai Super Kings K. Gowtham 50 L 90 L Lucknow Super Giants

Bowlers

PLAYERS BASE PRICE (₹) SELLING PRICE (₹) TEAM Khaleel Ahmed 50 L 5.25 CR Delhi Capitals Dushmanta Chameera 50 L 2 CR Lucknow Super Giants Chetan Sakariya 50 L 4.20 CR Delhi Capitals Sandeep Sharma 50 L 50 L Punjab Kings Navdeep Saini 75 L 2.60 CR Rajasthan Royals Jaydev Unadkat 75 L 1.30 CR Mumbai Indians Mayank Markande 50 L 65 L Mumbai Indians Shahbaz Nadeem 50 L 50 L Lucknow Super Giants Maheesh Theekshana 50 L 70 L Chennai Super Kings

* Ongoing bid

UNSOLD PLAYERS (May be part of accelerated auction on Day 2)

Batters

PLAYERS BASE PRICE (₹) Dawid Malan 1.50 CR Marnus Labuschagne 1 CR Eoin Morgan 1 CR Saurabh Tiwary 50 L Aaron Finch 1.50 CR Cheteshwar Pujara 50 L Virat Singh 20 L Himmat Singh 20 L Sachin Baby 20 L

All-rounders

PLAYERS BASE PRICE (₹) James Neesham 1.50 CR Chris Jordan 2 CR

Bowlers