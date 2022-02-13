Auction

IPL Auction 2022 LIVE, Day 2: Full list of sold and unsold players

IPL 2022 Auction LIVE: Sportstar presents the full list of 600 sold and unsold players who went under the hammer in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.

13 February, 2022

The Kolkata Knight Riders table on day one of the IPL mega auction.   -  IPL/Sportzpics

The day two of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction continues on Sunday with 143 slots left to be filled. 

On day one, India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became the most expensive player to be bought by Mumbai Indians (MI) for ₹15.25 crore. Kishan is now the second most expensive Indian player to be ever snapped up at the auctions after Yuvraj Singh (₹16 crore in 2015).

All franchises have been asked to submit 20 names of players they are interested in, so that they can be prioritised during the accelerated auction.

Below is the full list of sold and unsold players on Day 2:

SOLD PLAYERS

Batters

PLAYERSBASE PRICE (₹)SELLING PRICE (₹)TEAM
Aiden Markram1 CR2.60 CRSunrisers Hyderabad
Ajinkya Rahane1 CR1 CRKolkata Knight Riders
Mandeep Singh50 L1.10 CRDelhi Capitals

 

All-rounders

PLAYERSBASE PRICE (₹)SELLING PRICE (₹)TEAM
Liam Livingstone1 CR11.50 CRPunjab Kings
Dominic Drakes75 L1.10 CRGujarat Titans
Jayant Yadav1 CR1.70 CRGujarat Titans
Vijay Shankar50 L1.40 CRGujarat Titans
Odean Smith1 CR6 CRPunjab Kings
Marco Jansen50 L4.20 CRSunrisers Hyderabad
Shivam Dube50 L4 CRChennai Super Kings
K. Gowtham50 L90 LLucknow Super Giants

 

Bowlers

PLAYERSBASE PRICE (₹)SELLING PRICE (₹)TEAM
Khaleel Ahmed50 L5.25 CRDelhi Capitals
Dushmanta Chameera50 L2 CRLucknow Super Giants
Chetan Sakariya50 L4.20 CRDelhi Capitals
Sandeep Sharma50 L50 LPunjab Kings
Navdeep Saini75 L2.60 CRRajasthan Royals
Jaydev Unadkat75 L1.30 CRMumbai Indians
Mayank Markande50 L65 LMumbai Indians
Shahbaz Nadeem50 L50 LLucknow Super Giants
Maheesh Theekshana50 L70 LChennai Super Kings

* Ongoing bid

UNSOLD PLAYERS (May be part of accelerated auction on Day 2)

Batters

PLAYERSBASE PRICE (₹)
Dawid Malan 1.50 CR
Marnus Labuschagne1 CR
Eoin Morgan1 CR
Saurabh Tiwary50 L
Aaron Finch1.50 CR
Cheteshwar Pujara50 L
Virat Singh20 L
Himmat Singh20 L
Sachin Baby20 L

 

All-rounders

PLAYERSBASE PRICE (₹)
James Neesham1.50 CR
Chris Jordan2 CR

 

Bowlers

PLAYERSBASE PRICE (₹)
Ishant Sharma1.5 CR
Lungi Ngidi50 L
Sheldon Cottrell75 L
Nathan Coulter-Nile2 CR
Tabraiz Shamsi1 CR
Qais Ahmed50 L
Karn Sharma50 L
Ish Sodhi50 L
Piyush Chawla1 CR

 

