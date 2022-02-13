IPL Auction Auction IPL Auction 2022 LIVE, Day 2: Full list of sold and unsold players IPL 2022 Auction LIVE: Sportstar presents the full list of 600 sold and unsold players who went under the hammer in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Team Sportstar Bengaluru 13 February, 2022 12:33 IST The Kolkata Knight Riders table on day one of the IPL mega auction. - IPL/Sportzpics Team Sportstar Bengaluru 13 February, 2022 12:33 IST The day two of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction continues on Sunday with 143 slots left to be filled. On day one, India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became the most expensive player to be bought by Mumbai Indians (MI) for ₹15.25 crore. Kishan is now the second most expensive Indian player to be ever snapped up at the auctions after Yuvraj Singh (₹16 crore in 2015).FOLLOW AUCTION DAY 2 LIVE: IPL Auction 2022 live updates: Bidding at 12PM, Rahane, Finch, Morgan, Markram in first set; money left for teams It's time for the Sportstar Aces Awards 2022! Vote for your favourite stars and sporting moments by clicking here.All franchises have been asked to submit 20 names of players they are interested in, so that they can be prioritised during the accelerated auction.Auction Day 1 recap: IPL Auction 2022: Full list of sold and unsold players Below is the full list of sold and unsold players on Day 2:SOLD PLAYERSBattersPLAYERSBASE PRICE (₹)SELLING PRICE (₹)TEAMAiden Markram1 CR2.60 CRSunrisers HyderabadAjinkya Rahane1 CR1 CRKolkata Knight RidersMandeep Singh50 L1.10 CRDelhi Capitals All-roundersPLAYERSBASE PRICE (₹)SELLING PRICE (₹)TEAMLiam Livingstone1 CR11.50 CRPunjab KingsDominic Drakes75 L1.10 CRGujarat TitansJayant Yadav1 CR1.70 CRGujarat TitansVijay Shankar50 L1.40 CRGujarat TitansOdean Smith1 CR6 CRPunjab KingsMarco Jansen50 L4.20 CRSunrisers HyderabadShivam Dube50 L4 CRChennai Super KingsK. Gowtham50 L90 LLucknow Super Giants BowlersPLAYERSBASE PRICE (₹)SELLING PRICE (₹)TEAMKhaleel Ahmed50 L5.25 CRDelhi CapitalsDushmanta Chameera50 L2 CRLucknow Super GiantsChetan Sakariya50 L4.20 CRDelhi CapitalsSandeep Sharma50 L50 LPunjab KingsNavdeep Saini75 L2.60 CRRajasthan RoyalsJaydev Unadkat75 L1.30 CRMumbai IndiansMayank Markande50 L65 LMumbai IndiansShahbaz Nadeem50 L50 LLucknow Super GiantsMaheesh Theekshana50 L70 LChennai Super Kings* Ongoing bidUNSOLD PLAYERS (May be part of accelerated auction on Day 2)BattersPLAYERSBASE PRICE (₹)Dawid Malan 1.50 CRMarnus Labuschagne1 CREoin Morgan1 CRSaurabh Tiwary50 LAaron Finch1.50 CRCheteshwar Pujara50 LVirat Singh20 LHimmat Singh20 LSachin Baby20 L All-roundersPLAYERSBASE PRICE (₹)James Neesham1.50 CRChris Jordan2 CR BowlersPLAYERSBASE PRICE (₹)Ishant Sharma1.5 CRLungi Ngidi50 LSheldon Cottrell75 LNathan Coulter-Nile2 CRTabraiz Shamsi1 CRQais Ahmed50 LKarn Sharma50 LIsh Sodhi50 LPiyush Chawla1 CR ALL YOUR IPL 2022 AUCTION FAQs ANSWERED - IPL Auction 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch live on TV and online today IPL auction 2022 full players updated list with price breakdown Charu Sharma to continue as IPL auctioneer for Day 2 of bidding IPL Auction 2022: How the 10 teams look after Day 1 of bidding and purse left IPL Auction 2022 live updates: Bidding at 12PM, Rahane, Finch, Morgan, Markram in first set; money left for teams Will Archer be sold in IPL auction 2022? IPL auction: How much money do 10 teams have for Day 2 of bidding Avesh Khan most expensive uncapped Indian ever after Lucknow gets him for Rs 10 crore IPL 2022 auction: Eight India U-19 players who could make a splash at the auction IPL auction: Full breakdown of purse remaining for 10 teams ahead of mega auction IPL 2022 Auction: Full list of players with base price of Rs 1.5 crore IPL Auction 2022: Top buys from Day 1 of bidding and million dollar club IPL 2022 Auction: Full list of players with base price of Rs 2 crore IPL auction 2022: Franchises play it smart on opening day of auction IPL 2022 Auction: Five released Indians who could be bought back by former teams IPL 2022 Auction: Veteran IPL stars to watch out for IPL Auction 2022 players list: Five most expensive players in IPL history IPL 2022 Auction: Uncapped Indian players to watch out for Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :