IPL 2022 Auction: Prasidh Krishna joins Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 crore

Prasidh Krishna was signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 crore at the IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday.



Brought in as replacement for pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti in 2018, Krishna made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders and impressed straightaway, picking 10 wickets in seven matches.

He made his international debut in March 2021 and picked four for 54 against England in the match. The 25-year-old was named Player of the Series for the ODI series against West Indies on Friday for his nine wickets from three matches.

Krishna has taken 30 wickets in 34 IPL games at an economy rate of 9.27.