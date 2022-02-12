IPL Auction Auction IPL 2022 Auction: Prasidh Krishna joins Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 crore Brought in as replacement for pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti in 2018, Krishna made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders and impressed straightaway, picking 10 wickets in seven matches. Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 17:41 IST FILE PHOTO: Krishna has taken 30 wickets in 34 IPL games at an economy rate of 9.27. - THE HINDU Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 17:41 IST Prasidh Krishna was signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 crore at the IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday.FOLLOW AUCTION DAY 2 LIVE: IPL Auction 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: 204 players sold for Rs 551.7 crore; Kishan, Chahar most expensive players Brought in as replacement for pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti in 2018, Krishna made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders and impressed straightaway, picking 10 wickets in seven matches.He made his international debut in March 2021 and picked four for 54 against England in the match. The 25-year-old was named Player of the Series for the ODI series against West Indies on Friday for his nine wickets from three matches.Krishna has taken 30 wickets in 34 IPL games at an economy rate of 9.27. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :