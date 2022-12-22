The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to take place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi.

The 10 franchises will firm up their squads after they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league.

Before the players go under the hammer, here is a look at the full squad of Gujarat Titans (GT), its remaining purse and available player slots.

Remaining purse: INR 19.25 crore

Total slots available: 7

Overseas slots available: 3

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade (AUS).

Batters: Abhinav Manohar, David Miller (SA), Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill.

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan (AFG), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia.

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph (WI), Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad (AFG), R. Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav.