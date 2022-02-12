Auction IPL Auction 2022 live updates: Bidding starts at 12PM; Iyer, Warner in first set, Rs 561.5 available for 217 players IPL 2022 Auction LIVE streaming info. Follow Indian Premier League Auction Day 1 live updates from Bengaluru. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 12 February, 2022 11:51 IST Warner, Ashwin, du Plessis and Dhawan are among the first 10 players to go under the hammer in the IPL 2022 player auction on Saturday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 12 February, 2022 11:51 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Auction Day 1 being held in Bengaluru.11:45AM IST: The auction hall has begun to fill in with the personnel of all the 10 teams. 15 minutes away from the start. Who will be the most expensive buy at the #IPLAuction? #IPLMegaAuction— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) February 12, 2022 11:36AM IST: The experts have predicted Shreyas Iyer to be among the leading picks this time around. With three teams looking for a skipper, Iyer is touted to be big option from the pool. 11:32AM IST: Domestic powerhouse Shahrukh Khan is set to land the big bucks. Here's a chat with the man ahead of the IPL auction frenzy. Shahrukh Khan: In T20s now, you play the man as much as the ball 11:31AM IST: Under 30 minutes to go for the bidding process to begin!11:27AM IST: Let us know your pick! Who will be the most expensive buy at the #IPLAuction? #IPLMegaAuction— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) February 12, 2022 11:13AM IST: Irfan Pathan reckons five-time champion Mumbai Indians will by vying to get back Ishan Kishan and Trent Boult back into their squad. 11:10AM IST: Here's a capsule wrap of all what is about to unfurl in Bangalore this afternoon. Here's a quick preview of the 2022 IPL Mega Auction in numbersFollow the latest here https://t.co/VHUYWnCt1t@DhruvaPrasad9 | #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/Qcp4SzOAo6— Sportstar (@sportstarweb) February 12, 2022 10:45AM IST: Here's a look at the first 10 players in the marquee set.No. | Set | Player | Nationality | Base Price1 | 1 | R Ashwin | India | 2002 | 1 | Trent Boult | New Zealand | 2003 | 1 | Pat Cummins | Australia | 2004 | 1 | Quinton De Kock | South Africa | 2005 | 1 | Shikhar Dhawan | India | 2006 | 1 | Faf Du Plessis | South Africa | 2007 | 1 | Shreyas Iyer | India | 2008 | 1 | Kagiso Rabada | South Africa | 2009 | 1 | Mohammad Shami | India | 20010 | 1 | David Warner | Australia | 200(Currency in lakhs) 10:35AM IST: The domestic season in India had a host of uncapped players grabbing the spotlight with the bat and ball. Here's a look at some of them who could earn their contracts in the big league. IPL 2022 Auction: Uncapped Indian players to watch out for 10:30AM IST: A couple of top-draw players could reunite with their previous franchises. Here's a look at five released Indians who could be bought back by their 2021 teams. IPL 2022 Auction: Five released Indians who could be bought back by former teams 10:23AM IST: Slots available from IPL 2022 auctionPlayers: 600 (377 Indian, 223 overseas)Slots remaining among all teams: 217 (147 Indian, 70 overseas)Total purse available: Rs 561.50 crore10:15AM IST: Who are your top five picks among the 97 players that will be sold, unsold today? My Predictions for @ChennaiIPLCSK will go all out to buy Deepak Chahar.Probable Options - Faf, Rayudu, Uthappa, Sharukh Khan, Jason Holder. If not for Deepak they will go all out for Trent Boult & even Shardul Thakur!What's your choice?#IPLAuction #IPL2022 #CricItWithBadri— S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) February 12, 2022 10:12AM IST: Here's a look at all the 600 players who could go under the hammer for hefty contracts within the next 48 hours. IPL auction 2022 full updated players list with price breakdown today 10:10AM IST: The defending champion is all set for the big day! Think tank all geared up for the Super Auction. Get. Set. Yellove! #SuperAuction #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/vrgdBfRmfo— Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) February 12, 2022 10:08AM IST: The draft picks of the two new franchises are:Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi BishnoiGujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill10:06AM IST: As things stand, here are the players retained by each franchise:CSK: Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen AliKKR: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh IyerSRH: Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran MalikMI: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar YadavRCB: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed SirajDC: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich NortjeRR: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi JaiswalPBKS: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh 9:51AM IST: A look at the purse remaining of the squads after their retentions and drafts. TeamPurse RemainingPlayers Retained/DraftedPunjab Kings72 crore2Sunrisers Hyderabad68 crore3Rajasthan Royals62 crore3Royal Challengers Bangalore57 crore3Chennai Super Kings48 crore4Kolkata Knight Riders48 crore4Mumbai Indians48 crore4Delhi Capitals47.5 crore4Lucknow Super Giants59 crore3Gujarat Titans52 crore39:40AM IST: As per the latest buzz, we will have 97 players from the first 11 sets of the IPL Auction going under the hammer today. It will begin with a 10-player marquee list that includes a host of the league's top stars in fray. The auction will resume on Sunday from player no. 98 and go up till player no. 161 by noon. It will be followed by the accelerated auction process from player 162. IPL auction 2022: Auctioneer Edmeades hoping his gavel continues to strike gold IPL 2022 Auction PreviewThe Indian Premier League auctions, where life-altering sums of money are on offer to cricketers from around the world, generate as much interest as the tournament matches.A ‘mega auction’, with a bigger pool of players vying for a bigger total purse, will draw that much more attention. Over the weekend, 600 cricketers will be up for new contracts, with franchises entitled to spend upto ₹561.50 crore to acquire their services.Among the 10 marquee players, David Warner, Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins could go for megabucks. They are proven performers, who double their value as potential captains. They will pique the interest of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - franchises in search of a concrete leadership group. Sanju Samson: IPL auction important to prepare base for 5-6 years IPL sensation Umran Malik ready to breathe fire in Ranji Trophy IPL 2022: League matches set to be held in Maharashtra, confirms BCCI chief Ganguly IPL 2022 auction: Eight India U-19 players who could make a splash at the auction IPL 2022: "It's a surprise" - Hardik Pandya on whether he'll bowl for Ahmedabad Warner, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to the IPL title in 2016 but was unceremoniously dropped from the side in the previous season, still has plenty to offer. Cummins will welcome the thrill of watching multiple teams vying for his signature, even if it is a temporary distraction from the drama surrounding a fallout with now ex-Australia coach Justin Langer. West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder (base price₹1.5 crore) is another skipper who is up for grabs.Ishan Kishan, a dashing wicketkeeper-batter tailor-made for T20 cricket, is a hot prospect in the ₹2 crore base price club. Pacer Harshal Patel, the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2021, is worth his weight in gold. His variations are tough to pick, and his miserly death over bowling is an invaluable asset.Southpaw opener Devdutt Padikkal, who not too long ago was a young, rising star at RCB, now enters the auction list as an elite pick. Like Kishan and Harshal, Padikkal’s stock (and base price) has risen considerably after having turned out for the Indian team.Prasidh Krishna’s brilliant 4 for 12 against West Indies in the second ODI on Thursday could not have been timed better. The tall Karnataka fast bowler, who commands a base price of ₹1 crore, has entered the fray as a reliable new ball option.Shardul Thakur will fit the bill for a franchise looking for a seamer who can contribute with the bat as a finisher.Among the 223 overseas players in the auction list, Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult (all with base price of ₹2 crore) stand out. At a base price of ₹40 lakh, Singapore-born Australian Tim David offers great value for money. The big-hitting batter, who featured in just one game for RCB last season, is in great form now for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Is there a better feel-good story than to see an unheralded cricketer snap up a blockbuster deal at the auction? Explosive Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan, Hyderabad skipper Tanmay Agarwal, Karnataka shot-maker Abhinav Manohar, Vidarbha seamer Yash Thakur and Kerala wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Vinod are some of the uncapped players who could strike gold.

IPL 2022: Updated auction list

The list of players for sale have been updated with 10 more (7 Indian, 3 overseas) players on Friday by the BCCI.

Agnivesh Ayachi
Aaron Hardie
Lance Morris
Nivethan Radhakrishnan
Rohan Rana
K Nitish Reddy
Hardik Tamore
Mihir Hirwani
Sairaj Patil
Monu Singh

All-rounder Deepak Hooda's base price has been raised to Rs 75 lakh from Rs 50 lakh after being capped in the India - West Indies ODI series.