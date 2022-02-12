IPL Auction: Who will Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings pick as captains

As the Indian Premier League heads into the auctions, three teams - Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings - will have an eye on a potential captain during the bidding process.

Virat Kohli had stepped down as RCB skipper at the end of IPL 2021, while Eoin Morgan and KL Rahul were released by KKR and PBKS ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions. Some big-ticket names in the auction pool with prior captaincy experience, such as David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins and Jason Holder, are expected to land leadership roles.

Seven teams have firmed up their captaincy positions. The two new franchises - Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans - will be lead by KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya, respectively. MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings), Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians), Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals) and Sanju Samson (Rajasthan Royals) will continue to lead their teams in the 2022 season. Kane Williamson is also likely to skipper Sunrisers Hyderabad, though the franchise is yet to make a formal announcement regarding the same.