IPL auction 2022: How the teams stack up after two rounds of bidding in mega auction

Here is a look at how the teams stack up after two rounds of bidding at the IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday.

12 February, 2022 14:43 IST

FILE PHOTO: IPL 2022 auctions are underway in Bengaluru on Saturday.   -  THE HINDU

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Here is a look at how the teams stack up after two rounds of bidding at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Faf du Plessis

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Umran Malik, Abdul Samad

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy

