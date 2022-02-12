IPL Auction Auction IPL auction 2022: How the teams stack up after two rounds of bidding in mega auction Here is a look at how the teams stack up after two rounds of bidding at the IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday. Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 14:43 IST FILE PHOTO: IPL 2022 auctions are underway in Bengaluru on Saturday. - THE HINDU Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 14:43 IST Here is a look at how the teams stack up after two rounds of bidding at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday.Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Faf du PlessisMumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar YadavRajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron HetmyerPunjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso RabadaSunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Umran Malik, Abdul SamadKolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Pat CumminsDelhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David WarnerLucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Quinton de KockGujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :