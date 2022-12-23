Auction

IPL Auction 2023: Joe Root goes unsold

Joe Root goes unsold in IPL 2023 auction.

23 December, 2022 15:04 IST
FILE PHOTO: Joe Root last played a T20I for England in July 2019.

FILE PHOTO: Joe Root last played a T20I for England in July 2019. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Joe Root went unsold in the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday. The player was registered at a base price of Rs. 1 crore.

Root went unsold in the 2018 IPL auction and has never featured in the T20 league. Root has also been away from the T20 set up with the Three Lions. His last appearance for England in a T20I was in May 2019.

However, Root played a key role in England’s runner-up finish in the 2016 T20 World Cup, scoring 249 runs at an average of 49.8 and striking at 146.47.

The player can be called back to the auction at the request of the teams.

