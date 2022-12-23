Auction

Who is Joshua Little, first Ireland player to be picked in IPL auction; Gujarat Titans signs him for Rs 4.4 crore

Team Sportstar
23 December, 2022 19:28 IST
Little picked up a hat-trick at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2022.

Little picked up a hat-trick at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Joshua Little became the first Irishman to be picked in the IPL auction when Gujarat Titans signed him for Rs 4.4 crore at the mini-auction in Kochi on Friday. Little had entered the auction at Rs 50 lakh.

Gujarat Titans opened the bid for Little before Lucknow Super Giants entered the fray. However, the Titans persisted with him and eventually acquired his services.

Little picked up a hat-trick at the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2022 when he dismissed Kane Williamson, James Neesham and Mitchell Santner in the 19th over of New Zealand’s innings in Adelaide.

Little became just the sixth bowler to pick up a hat-trick in a men’s T20 World Cup game. Little finished with figures of 3 for 22. Little is the second Irishman after Curtis Campher to take a T20 World Cup hat-trick.

In seven matches at the T20 World Cup, Little picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.00. He averages 20.46 at an economy of 7.34 in T20s.

