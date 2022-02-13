Kolkata Knight Riders full players list after IPL auction 2022

The two-day IPL 2022 mega auction concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday. Here’s the complete squad of the Kolkata Knight Riders after the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 13.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan