IPL Auction Auction Rajasthan Royals full list of players after IPL auction 2022 Rajasthan Royals Squad 2022: Here's Rajasthan Royals team after the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 20:31 IST Sanju Samson will continue to lead Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 13 February, 2022 20:31 IST The two-day IPL 2022 mega auction concluded in Bengaluru on Sunday. Here's the complete squad of the Rajasthan Royals after the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on February 13.Rajasthan Royals (RR): Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell