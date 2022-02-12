RCB buys Dinesh Karthik for Rs 5.5 crore in IPL 2022 auction

Royal Challengers Bangalore signed Dinesh Karthik for Rs 5.5 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Karthik had been released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the mega-auction.

A veteran campaigner in the IPL, Karthik has been involved in all the editions of the league since the inaugural 2008 season. This will be Karthik's second stint with RCB after the 2015 season, when he was acquired for a whopping Rs 10.5 crore.

The wicket-keeper batter has represented six teams over the course of his IPL career. He started off with Delhi Daredevils in 2008 before moving to Kings XI Punjab in 2011. He spent the following two seasons with Mumbai Indians before going back to Delhi in 2014. RCB bagged him in 2015 and he played for Gujarat Lions in 2016 and 2017 before spending four seasons with KKR.