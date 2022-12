RCB Squad IPL 2023: Full list of players bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore at IPL Auction 2023

Here is the full list of players bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23. Players bought at 2023 auction: Reece Topley (INR 1.9 crore), Himanshu Sharma (INR 20 lakh), Will Jacks (INR 3.2 crore), Manoj Bhandage (INR 20 lakh), Rajan Kumar (INR 70 lakh), Avinash Singh (INR 60 lakh), Sonu Yadav (INR 20 lakh). Purse Remaining: INR 1.75 crore Total player slots available: 0 Overseas slots available: 0 RCB FULL SQUAD FOR IPL 2023 Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav. RCB PLAYERS RETAINED AHEAD OF 2023 AUCTION Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep. Read more stories on Auction.