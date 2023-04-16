Arjun Tendulkar makes IPL debut in MI vs KKR match

Arjun Tendulkar, son of former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, will make his IPL (Indian Premier League) debut against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Arjun was first bought by Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2021 auction for Rs. 20 lakh and went for Rs. 30 lakh in 2022, with Gujarat Titans being the only other team making a bid for him. The 23-year-old was retained by Mumbai Indians ahead of the mini-auction in December last year.

The left-arm pacer made his T20 debut for Mumbai in 2021 during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and picked one for 34 in three overs. Arjun moved to play for Goa ahead of the 2022-23 domestic season and scored a hundred on Ranji Trophy debut against Rajasthan.

Arjun also had a good outing for Goa in the white-ball season, where he was the team’s joint leading wicket-taker in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with eight wickets in seven matches at an average of 32.37. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Arjun was Goa’s second-highest wicket-taker, picking 10 wickets in seven matches at an economy rate of 5.69.