Ayush Badoni hits a six, but gets dismissed hit wicket during RCB vs LSG

Team Sportstar
Bengaluru 10 April, 2023 23:37 IST
Ayush Badoni of Lucknow Super Giants reacts after being dismissed hit wicket in an IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Saikat Das / SPORTZPICS for IPL

Lucknow Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni was dismissed in an unfortunate manner on Monday during the side’s IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the fourth ball of the 19th over, South African seamer Wayne Parnell bowled a fuller delivery onto the channel of the leg stumps. Badoni, right-handed, was on strike. The 23-year-old, having read the line early, shuffled across to effect a scoop.

Although he succeeded in middling the ball and it flew over the fine-leg region for six, Badoni lost grip during the follow-through and ended up disturbing the sticks. He scored 30 off 24 deliveries.

Badoni is the first LSG and 15th overall player to be dismissed hit wicket in the IPL. Gujarat Titans’ B. Sai Sudharsan was the last batter to be dismissed in a similar fashion during an IPL 2022 game against Mumbai Indians.

Here are all the players who have been dismissed hit wicket in IPL history -

Sl. No.Player NameTeamPlaying AgainstYear
1Musavir KhoteMumbai IndiansKings XI Punjab2008
2Misbah-ul-HaqRoyal Challengers BangaloreKings XI Punjab2008
3Swapnil AsnodkarRajasthan RoyalsChennai Super Kings2009
4Ravindra JadejaChennai Super KingsDeccan Chargers2012
5Saurabh TiwaryRoyal Challengers BangaloreMumbai Indians2012
6Yuvraj SinghSunrisers HyderabadMumbai Indians2016
7Deepak HoodaSunrisers HyderabadDelhi Daredevils2016
8David WarnerSunrisers HyderabadKings XI Punjab2016
9Sheldon JacksonKolkata Knight RidersRising Pune Supergiants2017
10Riyan ParagRajasthan RoyalsKolkata Knight Riders2019
11Hardik PandyaMumbai IndiansKolkata Knight Riders2020
12Rashid KhanSunrisers HyderabadChennai Super Kings2020
13Jonny BairstowSunrisers HyderabadMumbai Indians2021
14B. Sai SudharsanGujarat TitansMumbai Indians2022
15Ayush BadoniLucknow Super GiantsRoyal Challengers Bangalore2023

