Lucknow Super Giants batter Ayush Badoni was dismissed in an unfortunate manner on Monday during the side’s IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In the fourth ball of the 19th over, South African seamer Wayne Parnell bowled a fuller delivery onto the channel of the leg stumps. Badoni, right-handed, was on strike. The 23-year-old, having read the line early, shuffled across to effect a scoop.

Although he succeeded in middling the ball and it flew over the fine-leg region for six, Badoni lost grip during the follow-through and ended up disturbing the sticks. He scored 30 off 24 deliveries.

Badoni is the first LSG and 15th overall player to be dismissed hit wicket in the IPL. Gujarat Titans’ B. Sai Sudharsan was the last batter to be dismissed in a similar fashion during an IPL 2022 game against Mumbai Indians.

Here are all the players who have been dismissed hit wicket in IPL history -