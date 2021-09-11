Bairstow, Malan, Woakes pull out of UAE-leg of IPL 2021: reports

According to reports by the British media, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes and Dawid Malan have pulled out of the UAE-leg of the Indian Premier League, which will be played from September 19 to October 15 in the UAE.

Earlier, Jos Buttler had opted out due to the imminent birth of his second child. Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break from the game for mental-health reasons and will also be unavailable for the second half.

Jofra Archer is the other absentee, with an elbow injury ruling him out of cricket for the rest of the year.

Rajasthan Royals has signed West Indies opener Evin Lewis and fast bowler Oshane Thomas as replacements for Buttler and Stokes.