MI vs DC: Rohit optimistic about Boult's availability for IPL final against Delhi

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult was seen bowling in the nets in a video shared by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2020 final against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Tuesday. "Trent looks pretty good. He is going to have a session with us today and then we will see how he goes. He pulled up pretty well in the last few days, so fingers crossed. Hopefully, he plays," Rohit said on the eve of the final.

IPL 2020 final, MI vs DC: Bumrah, Rabada in race for most wickets in single IPL season

"We wanted someone who could bowl with the new ball and get those wickets in the Powerplay. It's a no brainer that Trent is the best with the new ball when it comes to swinging the ball back to the batsman. We always wanted him in the squad and luckily for us, we got him traded from Delhi," Rohit said.

"He has not disappointed and has come and done the job with the new ball. He has bowled well in the middle overs and also at the backend a few times. He is an asset for the squad and let's hope he can do for more time for us," the captain said.

India squad for Australia series: Rohit Sharma added to team; Virat Kohli to return after first Test

Boult could bowl just two overs in Qualifier 1 against Delhi before leaving the field because of a groin injury. However, Boult had already done the damage in a stellar double-wicket maiden, during which he had Prithvi Shaw edging behind and Ajinkya Rahane trapped in front.

Boult has been ruthless with the ball this season, picking up 22 wickets from 14 matches including a four-wicket haul. The New Zealand speedster has taken 14 powerplay wickets and struck an astonishing seven times in the first over of the innings this IPL. His discipline and ability to swing the new ball has been pivotal to Mumbai's prolific run so far.