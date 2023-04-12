IPL News

Buttler becomes third fastest to reach 3000 IPL runs in CSK vs RR match

The Englishman reached the milestone in his 85th innings. Chris Gayle tops the list, having reached the 3000-run mark in the IPL in 75 innings, followed by KL Rahul (80 innings).

Team Sportstar
12 April, 2023 19:59 IST
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals in action.

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals in action. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Jos Buttler became the third fastest to score 3000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Chennai Super Kings at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Buttler was the leading run-scorer in IPL 2022, amassing 863 and smashing four hundreds. The Rajasthan Royals opener has scored two fifties this season and is a strong contender for the IPL 2023 Orange Cap.

